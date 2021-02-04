Singer Halsey spoke frankly about numerous surgeries before her long-awaited pregnancy

© Instagram / Halsey





Singer Halsey posted on Instagram a stunning photo of her rounded tummy showing scars from her many endometriosis surgeries.

Halsey celebrates having a long road to recovery that led to her pregnancy. The 26-year-old singer-songwriter Gasoline posted a gorgeous photo of her bare tummy on her Instagram story, with arrows pointing to the scars from her multiple endometriosis surgeries on her lower abdomen. She wrote, «The scars I got before this angel appeared,» and added the hashtag #endowarrior.

«The most important of which is surgery, which I hope will cure my endometriosis. For those of you who have followed this battle of mine or who may be suffering from it, you know to what extremes it can be psychologically exhausting and physically painful. « Halsey told her fans that she was in «absolute agony,» but ended with a beautiful message: «If you suffer from chronic pain or debilitating disease, please know that I have taken the time to live a crazy, wild, rewarding life AND balance my treatments. and I really hope you can too. «

In 2019, she tweeted that she underwent a total of four surgeries and three miscarriages while suffering from a chronic condition that makes her «in intense pain every day.» That same year, she shared that doctors told her that the surgeries went well enough that she might not have to freeze her eggs to improve her chances of conceiving. «It was like the opposite of finding out that you have an incurable disease. I called my mom crying, «she told Rolling Stone magazine.

And now Halsey is going to be a mom! The singer announced her pregnancy on January 27 on Instagram, which showed stunning photos from the pregnancy photo shoot. Halsey showed off her tummy, posing topless in two photos and in a crocheted bikini in another. She marked her boyfriend, director Alev Aydin, on her belly, and wrote in the comments: «@zoneaydin, I love you !!!!! And I already love this little man.