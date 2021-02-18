© Instagram / Halsey





Singer Halsey is pregnant





Love is in the air for American singer Halsey and her boyfriend Alev Aydin.

On Valentine's Day Sunday, the screenwriter shared a cute photo under a post honoring his future leading lady.

© Instagram / Halsey





«My sweet, kissed by the sun - we are still with you at the stage before the bebek (in Turkish for» child «) was on the way,» he wrote. - Happy Valentine's Day, the «baddest» woman on the planet - I love you! «

The 26-year-old pop singer responded with the comment, «I love YOU, my Valentine!»

This marks the couple's first Valentine's Day since Halsey revealed she is pregnant with their first child.

Late last month, the singer, songwriter, and hit songwriter «Bad at Love» shared gorgeous pictures of pregnant women to announce the news. «Surprise!» - She signed her post on Instagram.

The couple expressed their love and excitement. «The heart is so full of feelings, I love you, sweetness,» Aydin wrote. «I love you!!!!! And I already love this miniature man! « Halsey replied.

Halsey and Aydin «have been dating for several months,» according to a source close to the couple recently. «Halsey spoke lowly about their relationship. However, in the fall they spent a lot of time at her house, and it was obvious that she was happy. «

Earlier, the singer said that at the beginning of her career she had a miscarriage.

In February 2020, she said in an interview with The Guardian that becoming a mom is «like something that will happen to me soon. This is a miracle. «