Harrison Ford and Adam Driver appeared in one photo. People are outraged!
© Instagram / Harrison Ford

News author: Linda Davis
2020-04-27 13:14:58

Harrison Ford has starred in a number of movies but probably the most popular one is the dog movie 2020 drama «The Call of the Wild» after the novel of Jack London with the same name. Everyone knows the 1981 action adventure movie «Indiana Jones. Raiders of the Lost Ark» in which Harrison Ford performed the role of Dr. Henry «Indiana» Jones Jr.

The 1977 epic space opera movie «Star wars: Episode IV – A New Hope» has got many fans all over the world. Harrison acted as Han Solo and co-starred Carrie Fisher who played Princess Leia. The couple had a three-month-long love affair. Carrie Fisher revealed her affair with Ford who was a married father of two kids at that period of time. 19-year old Carrie regretted revealing this truth to the world.

At the age of 77, Harrison Ford's net worth is $230 million as of 2020. The fans of the actor have shared his photo with Adam Driver who starred in the sci-fi adventure movie «Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker» in 2019.

However, the readers of the post do not seem to be pleased with this Photoshopped photo. One of them called it a «very satanic imagery», another one commented it like this: «Showing their allegiance to the Illuminati. What a shame.»

