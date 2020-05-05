 News > Harrison Ford


Harrison Ford and Michelle Pfeiffer seem to be in love! Check out the details!
© Instagram / Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford and Michelle Pfeiffer seem to be in love! Check out the details!


News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-05 18:50:33

Harrison Ford is known for his role of Han Solo in the epic space opera film «Star Wars». It was released in 1977 and written and directed by George Lucas. Ford co-starred Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Alec Guinness, Peter Cushing, Kenny Baker, David Prowse, Anthony Daniels, James Earl Jones, and Peter Mayhew. The actor's character, Han Solo, can be seen in the film trilogy, too. Harrison Ford's net worth is $230 Million.

The «Star Wars» trilogy includes three sequels: «Star Wars: The Force Awakens» (2015), «Star Wars: The Last Jedi» (2017), and «Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker» (2019). «Star Wars» sequel trilogy won ten academy awards. Harrison Ford has starred in many other films and television series.

Harrison Ford's fans have recently shared a provocative photo of the actor and actress Michelle Pfeiffer. The latter is looking out of the window, while Harrison is bending over her in a close body contact. Well, the couple co-starred in the film «What Lies Beneath». This is a 2000 supernatural horror film.

The movie tells about a scientist's wife who is sure that a ghost lives in her home. Both Harrison Ford and Michelle Pfeiffer coped with their roles perfectly.

  TOP

Adele has succeeded in her weight loss process due to the Ketogenic diet!
Adele is the author of many popular songs with beautiful lyrics and music including “Hello” and “Someone Like You”. The singer has been fighting with extra body weight for a long period of time and fi...
Adele lost weight and astonished fans with her behavior
The famous British singer Adele became thin and hysterical. What's up with the celeb and how will she cope with that? Adele radically lost weight due to training, dropping 45 kilograms in a s...
Jeffree Star tests out new cosmetics. What a look he has!
Jeffree Star has shared a magnificent photograph on his Instagram page. He looks like a rainbow! Check it out! Recently Jeffree Star has released his new Blood Lust Palette from Jeffree Star Cosme...
Cara Delevingne stunned fans with problematic skin: what's up?
Cara Delevingne was considered to be the most beautiful girl. But not so long ago somebody noticed she had a big problem with her skin! The model changed her lifestyle dramatically: she started a r...
What a hot thing! Halle Berry created a fitness collection
Halle Berry has shared a good news on her Instagram page and posted a photo of her ideal naked body. You need to check it! In the photograph Halle is wearing a pair tiny white sports overalls that ...
Finn Wolfhard has lost his body weight! What is happening to him?
Finn Wolfhard's fans have shared the actor's photograph in which he looks incredibly thin. Let's find out what the reason for such abrupt slimming is. Finn has always been a slim guy...
Jillian Michaels revealed the truth about belly fat
Jillian Michaels answers to the common question whether there are any foods, exercises, tricks or tips to reduce belly fat. In her video on Instagram page the famous sportswoman and trainer says th...
Supreme Patty has decided to lose body weight and pump his muscles
Supreme Patty has informed his fans on his Instagram page that he intends to start the war against body fat and to make his body look like before. Supreme Patty has posted two photos of his body. T...
Kylie Jenner revealed details about her new cosmetics line
Kylie Jenner released a new cosmetics line dedicated to her little daughter Stormi. The collection includes an eye shadow palette, a blush, three lip kits and a high gloss set. Everything was packe...
Chris Hemsworth launched his second fitness app
Chris Hemsworth took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video announcing his wellness app is officially available on Android for now and encouraged the followers to get involved in it. Earlier t...