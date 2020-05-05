© Instagram / Harrison Ford





Harrison Ford and Michelle Pfeiffer seem to be in love! Check out the details!





Harrison Ford is known for his role of Han Solo in the epic space opera film «Star Wars». It was released in 1977 and written and directed by George Lucas. Ford co-starred Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Alec Guinness, Peter Cushing, Kenny Baker, David Prowse, Anthony Daniels, James Earl Jones, and Peter Mayhew. The actor's character, Han Solo, can be seen in the film trilogy, too. Harrison Ford's net worth is $230 Million.

The «Star Wars» trilogy includes three sequels: «Star Wars: The Force Awakens» (2015), «Star Wars: The Last Jedi» (2017), and «Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker» (2019). «Star Wars» sequel trilogy won ten academy awards. Harrison Ford has starred in many other films and television series.

Harrison Ford's fans have recently shared a provocative photo of the actor and actress Michelle Pfeiffer. The latter is looking out of the window, while Harrison is bending over her in a close body contact. Well, the couple co-starred in the film «What Lies Beneath». This is a 2000 supernatural horror film.

The movie tells about a scientist's wife who is sure that a ghost lives in her home. Both Harrison Ford and Michelle Pfeiffer coped with their roles perfectly.