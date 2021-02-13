© Instagram / Harrison Ford





In Indiana Jones 5, Harrison Ford's character sets out to find the source of eternal youth





Indy can get a second youth.

Lucasfilm and Disney have been silent for now, but it is clear that filming for Indiana Jones 5 should start soon, if, of course, the film is really planned to be released in July 2022. Anything can happen, because the new adventures of the fearless archaeologist have been postponed several times since they were intended to be presented to the audience in the summer of 2019.

James Mangold, who will work on the franchise for the first time, recently hinted that New York in the 1960s will be one of the main locations of the upcoming tape; however, when it comes to Indiana Jones, there is no doubt that a voyage around the world is guaranteed. The details of the plot remain a secret, and the studio will undoubtedly make every effort to preserve the secrets of the tape; but on the eve of a new rumor on the network, it claims that the story will revolve around the search for the source of eternal youth.

According to the latest news, a fifth of Indiana Jones will find the hero on a well-deserved rest in the company of his beloved Marion Ravenwood, but then he will be a participant in the race to discover the legendary source, which involves a trip to the Bermuda Triangle. And the most disturbing part of the plot leak is that Indy (Harrison Ford) himself can taste the life-giving water, making him the third member of the original Star Wars trio to undergo computer rejuvenation.

The same thing happened with Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher, and the audience was not happy, because the technology is not yet completely perfect. But obviously the studio intends to use it whenever possible.