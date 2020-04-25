 News > Harry Styles


Ex-member of “One Direction” Harry Styles predicted something extraordinary in music
© Instagram / Harry Styles

News author: Margaret Wilson
2020-04-25 21:40:56

Ex-lead singer of «One Direction», British singer and actor, Harry Styles, predicted a wave in quality music releases in the next few months. The artist has been writing new songs for a concert in isolation, just like other creative personalities like Louis Tomlinson do.

In an interview with DJ and television host Zane Lowe about Apple Music, Harry said he had been choosing books and pens more often lately.

According to Styles, he wrote a lot and was doing some things he should do more often^ he played the guitar, wrote more poems and lyrics and so on.

However, the singer did not specify when exactly his new releases will appear. But he suggested that there will be more really good music.

Styles admitted he was sure there is to be a lot of gorgeous music, because there were people who needed to express their feelings in musical melodies, writing and composing, and now there are so many various ways and much time when you can do whatever you want. The star was sure that this gives a great opportunity to see the world and the entire life from almost a bird's eye view.

What do you think about this prediction? Is Harry Styles right or wrong?

