 News > Harry Styles


Headed by Harry Styles: “One Direction” will reunite due to coronavirus
© Instagram / Harry Styles

Headed by Harry Styles: “One Direction” will reunite due to coronavirus


News author: Margaret Wilson
2020-04-29 18:17:30

In July 2020, fans of «One Direction» will celebrate the band's 10th anniversary. The boys are preparing a lot of surprises for them, as it became known that Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik have been working on a newest single for a concert which will be available along with a documentary about the band in July 2020.

Among other things, Liam Payne, became a guest of the «Late Late Show» and told some details about preparations for the reunion:

According to him, the entire band has been talking a lot about this as everyone understands that the 10th anniversary will be a very special day for all of us!

It seems that the work on a new single became possible because of... coronavirus! The guys spend most of their time at home, call on FaceTime and discuss different ideas.

Despite the fact that earlier the musicians had ruled out the opportunity to perform together again, COVID-19 helped to unite the celebs again, turning their «differences into potential opportunities.»

By the way, Styles, Tomlinson, Horan and Payne started following Zayn on Twitter again. In addition, their official site started its work again. So, let's wait for a new single!

  TOP

Adele has succeeded in her weight loss process due to the Ketogenic diet!
Adele is the author of many popular songs with beautiful lyrics and music including “Hello” and “Someone Like You”. The singer has been fighting with extra body weight for a long period of time and fi...
Adele lost weight and astonished fans with her behavior
The famous British singer Adele became thin and hysterical. What's up with the celeb and how will she cope with that? Adele radically lost weight due to training, dropping 45 kilograms in a s...
Jeffree Star tests out new cosmetics. What a look he has!
Jeffree Star has shared a magnificent photograph on his Instagram page. He looks like a rainbow! Check it out! Recently Jeffree Star has released his new Blood Lust Palette from Jeffree Star Cosme...
Cara Delevingne stunned fans with problematic skin: what's up?
Cara Delevingne was considered to be the most beautiful girl. But not so long ago somebody noticed she had a big problem with her skin! The model changed her lifestyle dramatically: she started a r...
What a hot thing! Halle Berry created a fitness collection
Halle Berry has shared a good news on her Instagram page and posted a photo of her ideal naked body. You need to check it! In the photograph Halle is wearing a pair tiny white sports overalls that ...
Finn Wolfhard has lost his body weight! What is happening to him?
Finn Wolfhard's fans have shared the actor's photograph in which he looks incredibly thin. Let's find out what the reason for such abrupt slimming is. Finn has always been a slim guy...
Jillian Michaels revealed the truth about belly fat
Jillian Michaels answers to the common question whether there are any foods, exercises, tricks or tips to reduce belly fat. In her video on Instagram page the famous sportswoman and trainer says th...
Supreme Patty has decided to lose body weight and pump his muscles
Supreme Patty has informed his fans on his Instagram page that he intends to start the war against body fat and to make his body look like before. Supreme Patty has posted two photos of his body. T...
Kylie Jenner revealed details about her new cosmetics line
Kylie Jenner released a new cosmetics line dedicated to her little daughter Stormi. The collection includes an eye shadow palette, a blush, three lip kits and a high gloss set. Everything was packe...
Chris Hemsworth launched his second fitness app
Chris Hemsworth took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video announcing his wellness app is officially available on Android for now and encouraged the followers to get involved in it. Earlier t...