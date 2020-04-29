© Instagram / Harry Styles





Headed by Harry Styles: “One Direction” will reunite due to coronavirus





In July 2020, fans of «One Direction» will celebrate the band's 10th anniversary. The boys are preparing a lot of surprises for them, as it became known that Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik have been working on a newest single for a concert which will be available along with a documentary about the band in July 2020.

Among other things, Liam Payne, became a guest of the «Late Late Show» and told some details about preparations for the reunion:

According to him, the entire band has been talking a lot about this as everyone understands that the 10th anniversary will be a very special day for all of us!

It seems that the work on a new single became possible because of... coronavirus! The guys spend most of their time at home, call on FaceTime and discuss different ideas.

Despite the fact that earlier the musicians had ruled out the opportunity to perform together again, COVID-19 helped to unite the celebs again, turning their «differences into potential opportunities.»

By the way, Styles, Tomlinson, Horan and Payne started following Zayn on Twitter again. In addition, their official site started its work again. So, let's wait for a new single!