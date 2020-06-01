© Instagram / Harry Styles





Harry Styles supports all of those protesting against racism





Harry Styles has declared on his official Instagram page that «black lives matter» and he stands in solidarity with people who are protesting currently against racism in the USA.

Harry Styles started his musical career in 2010, when he participated on the British «X Factor». He was the member of the boy band «One Direction» until 2016. Then Harry Styles started performing as a solo artist. He has had one complete concert tour titled «Harry Styles: Live on Tour» in 2017–2018 but had to postpone his «Love On Tour» due to the pandemic. The latest work of his is the official video to the song «Watermelon Sugar» that premiered on May 18, 2020.

On his Instagram, Harry Styles expressed his opinion about the privileges of white people. In his opinion, being not racist is not enough, we must be anti-racist. The society needs to be mobilized for vital social changes. The artist openly supports those protesting now. He is also donating to have arrested organizers released. Harry Styles encourages all people in the USA to look inwards and to educate themselves. His followers on Instagram thank him for using his platform and posting his message.

Harry Styles has also requested «Justice for George Floyd» and

punishment for the officers associated with his death.