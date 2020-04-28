 News > Harvey Weinstein


Harvey Weinstein was tested positive for the coronavirus. Was he released from jail?
Harvey Weinstein was tested positive for the coronavirus. Was he released from jail?


Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse allegations occurred in October 2017, when the leading newspapers of the USA reported that over a dozen women accused the famous film producer of sexual misconduct and even raping them. Before that Weinstein was co-chairman of the «Weinstein Company», alongside with his brother. «Me Too» movement convicted the celebrity despite his status.

Barack Obama and his wife condemned Harvey Weinstein, even though in 2013, Michelle called him a «wonderful being». Oprah Winfrey said that «this was the story of one predator and many victims». It should be mentioned that financier Jeffrey Epstein and actor Bill Cosby were also convicted of sex offending. Epstein died in summer 2019.

It became known that Harvey Weinstein was tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2020, but since he did not have any symptoms of the disease, the convict was placed in isolation in jail. He has already recovered from the virus.

A post with the following words appeared on Instagram: «He gave everything to Hollyweird and Hollyweird took everything away from him.» Many people feel grateful to Harvey Weinstein for revolutionizing the film industry, providing high-quality movies, and launching careers of many people. However, others find him guilty of sexual harassment.

