© Instagram / Heather Locklear





“Life gives you a second chance!” Heather Locklear revealed her biggest luck





Heather Locklear, who played beautiful Amanda Woodworth in the 90s TV series «Melrose Place,» has been fighting alcohol addiction. On April 21, the 58-year-old ex-wife of Tommy Lee celebrated a year without alcohol and talked about her success on social networks.

Locklear took to Instagram claiming they all would hug later as she had lived one sober year. According to her, the actress realized a lot of things, including the fact that life goes on and every next day is to be better and better, so there is no reason for being alone no matter how the life hurts, because it sometimes gives the second chance.

Last year, a source said that the star from «Melrose Place» lives in a psychiatric clinic. For many years she has been suffered from long depression, alcohol and drug addiction, and in 2008 she tried to commit suicide.

The actress has had many problems with the law, including scandals and threats to elderly parents. Now, however, Locklear has been recovering.

We agree that Locklear looks great, indeed. She goes in for gardening, walking and cooking for herself, her daughter Ava and her parents. By the way, her father is about 91 years old, and her mother is over 80, so this looks so caring, right?