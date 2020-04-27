© Instagram / Heather Locklear





Heather Locklear's daughter and her puppy conquered the Internet!





Heather Locklear was in a romantic relationship with musician Vince Neil in the 1980-s. Tommy Lee became her first husband. He was a drummer from «Mötley Crüe» music band. His best boy, Nikki Sixx, was under the impact of drugs during their wedding ceremony. There were rumors that Lee was cheating Heather with actress Pamela Anderson.

In 1994, she had wedding with Richie Sambora, Bon Jovi's guitarist. Their common daughter, Ava Elizabeth Sambora, is now 22. Unfortunately, their marriage came to an end when Ava was only eight. That happened in 2007. Now, the actress is 58 and she has no husband or boyfriend.

Heather Locklear has completely dedicated her life to her daughter. She has recently shared a cute video of Ava on her Instagram page. Heather's daughter is posing before a cam with a white fluffy puppy. How sweet both of them look!

Heather Locklear's caption to the video sounds like this: «I'm in love with these 2 plus 1». Everyone wonders who this one is. There is supposition that Ava is pregnant. We'll find out this soon!