Heather Locklear took part in photo session in red bikini. You have to see this!
© Instagram / Heather Locklear

2020-05-07 18:35:44

Heather Locklear's fans have shared a stunning photograph of the «Melrose Place» actress. She has impressed everyone with her red bikini.

Locklear was a rather happy wife of «Mötley Crüe» drummer Tommy Lee for eight years but their marriage broke. Guitarist Richie Sambora became her second husband and the father of Heather's daughter, Ava Elizabeth Sambora, who is 22 years old now. The ladies are in a great friendly relationship. Heather took part in the «American Idol» show together with her daughter a couple of years ago. They looked amazing! Today Locklear has a net worth of $6 million dollars.

In one of the pics on one of Instagram fan pages, Heather Locklear is still young and beautiful wearing a seducing red bra and bikini. Her fans are crazy about this picture! One of them would like to find a shot from behind.

Heather Locklear is 58 years old now. She has no husband and sometimes experiences hard times; however, she has got the best sobriety supporter ever. That's certainly her daughter Ava.

