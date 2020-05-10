© Instagram / Heather Locklear





Heather Locklear's daughter Ava graduated from college. Congratulations!





Heather Locklear has announced on her Instagram page that her beloved and only daughter graduated from college. The whole family is celebrating!

The beautiful «Melrose Place» star has been married twice. Her first husband was drummer Tommy Lee. Then, Locklear got married with musician Richie Sambora and gave birth to her daughter Ava on October 4, 1997. Their marriage broke due to Sambora's love affair with Denise Richards. What's worse was that Locklear was her best friend.

Heather Locklear organized a real party at home for her daughter. She bought a bottle of wine, beautiful flowers and a gift for Ava. The actress even ordered a customized cake decorated with a square academic cap. It has an inscription «LMU». It means that Ava graduated from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

One of Heather Locklear's readers wrote that «you have to have good grades from HS to get into LMU». There is no doubt that the actress' daughter is very clever. Heather can be proud of her! So we are!