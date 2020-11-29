© Instagram / Heather Locklear





Heather Locklear showed what she did on Thanksgiving Day





Heather Locklear has shared a magnificent photo on her Instagram page depicting the actress' closest people. What a sweet day! How happy the star is!

Heather Locklear was married two times. She had a 500-guest wedding with «Mötley Crüe» drummer Tommy Lee in far 1986. The couple was together for seven years but didn't have any children. Heather Locklear then got married with «Bon Jovi» lead guitarist, Richie Sambora, and gave birth to their beautiful daughter Ava who is now 23. Heather Locklear has been in a close friendly relationship with Denise Richards, the actress from «Wild Things», «Starship Troopers», and «The World Is Not Enough».

The celebrity has recently shared a cute photo of her daughter Ava Sambora on her official Instagram page. The girl is standing in the middle of the road and holding her white fluffy puppy in her hands. She looks so happy! Heather's caption to the photo reads, «Happy thanksgiving! We are so blessed and grateful». The actress' fans wished her happy Thanksgiving despite all the challenging events in 2020.

Heather Locklear is best known for her role of Amanda in television series «Melrose Place» that aired from 1992 until 1999. Take a look at the scene with Alyssa Milano performing Jennifer Mancini, Rob Estes playing Kyle McBride and certainly Heather. What nostalgia!