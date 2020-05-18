© Instagram / Henry Cavill





Henry Cavill, the “Superman” star, still plays hide and seek!





Henry Cavill has recently shared an interesting photo on his Instagram page that shows a hide and seek game. Hasn't Clark Kent from the superhero film series «Justice League» grown up yet?

Last year, the star began performing the role of Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix fantasy drama series «The Witcher». The actor copes with his role pretty well. By the way, the series is based on a novel by a Polish writer.

Henry Cavill has posted a photo of his dog wandering in the forest. He captioned it «Jungle pig». Henry's readers are sure the actor was playing hide and seek with his dog Kal! What a beautiful and gorgeous boy! He looks like a bear. People are thankful for such an amazing photo. Besides, they consider Henry Cavill to be the best actor ever and would like the continuation of «Man of Steel».

Henry Cavill has perfectly played the role of Superman and there have been some rumors that he's going to return as this character soon. Nobody denies or approves the rumors. we'll see.