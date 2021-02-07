© Instagram / Henry Cavill





Henry Cavill will play Superman again





The Hashtag Show reports that Henry Cavill will play Superman again. However, this time he will not embody the image of the Man of Steel in a solo film.

It is reported that the character will appear in the second «Shazam». This is indicated by the data on the casting, where Cavill is listed as one of the participants.

At the same time, it is not yet reported how big his role will be. He may only appear in a small episode.

The film «Shazam 2» will be released in 2023 and will be a sequel to the first tape. There are no details about the plot yet, so we can only guess how it will all be. It should be noted that the film was announced in 2019.