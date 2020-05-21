© Instagram / Hilary Duff





Hilary Duff, also known as Lizzie McGuire, showed her 2-year old daughter





This weekend, Hilary Duff revealed how much her little daughter loves their dog. Take a look at these cuties!

Hilary Duff is known for her major role in the 2001 comedy series «Lizzie McGuire», as well as in the 2004 comedy «A Cinderella Story». Duff is not only a talented actress but also a great business lady. In 2018, Hilary presented her Glasses Collection. The star dated rapper Aaron Carter for almost two years.

Hilary Duff started dating Matthew Koma three years ago and even though they married last year, their daughter is already two. In the photo, you can see how much Banks Violet Bair loves her dog MoMo. The actress' fans love her headlock but they feel sorry for the dog. It seems that the poor dog is being choked. Dogs are certainly best friends to humans.

Hilary Duff has given birth to two children but she still looks pretty well. She has an attractive sexy body. Her fans on Twitter have shared a number of the actress' photos. The caption to the pics reads, «Hilary Duff's ass was made for jeans».