Hilary Duff is willing to realize her fans' wishes. Just tell her what you need!





Hilary Duff, the younger sister of actress Haylie Duff, has recently asked her followers on her Instagram what they want from her as a Chief Brand Officer of the Happy Little Camper team. What a helpful person!

The actress is well-known for her role of Samantha Montgomery in the romantic comedy «A Cinderella Story». Comedy series «Lizzie McGuire» provided the star with $15,000. Hilary Duff has had two husband - Canadian hockey player Mike Comrie she lived with from 2010 till 2016 and singer Matthew Koma. The couple has been officially married for a year. The celebrity has two children – a son from the first marriage and a daughter from the second marriage. Hilary is now waiting for her third child.

Hilary Duff has announced on her Instagram page that a year ago she became Chief Brand Officer of the Happy Little Camper, a company that produces natural diapers and wipes for babies. The company has donated thousands of eco-friendly cotton wipes and natural diapers to families with low-income. As the team is now busy developing more products of the kind, the actress is asking fer fans, «What do you want to see from us?» If you have any ides, tell them in the comments! Some people have expressed their desire to see a baby wash and more design options on diapers.

These days, Hilary Duff has participated in «Lady Parts» along with Ashley Benson and Sarah Hyland. The women discussed how to survive puberty, first periods, changes in bodies, etc. The women give advice on female health to young girls!