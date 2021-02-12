© Instagram / Hilary Duff





Chloe's coat: pregnant Hilary Duff captured on the set of the comedy series





The show's dressers try to choose spacious images for the actress every time so as not to focus on her pregnancy.

Actress Hilary Duff, pregnant with her third child, continues to appear in the sitcom «Young»; now in New York, work is in full swing on the new season of this show. During the next shoot on the street, Hilary and her colleague Sutton Foster were captured by photographers.

Duff wore a black Chloe coat, a red dress with a bow around her neck, and black pumps. The image of the actress was complemented by a clutch bag, rich makeup and a laconic hairstyle in the form of a low bun. Sutton wore a milky coat, brown boots and a small handbag.

wore this coat, but her look was complemented by Valentino boots and a red and black scarf.