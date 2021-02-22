© Instagram / Hilary Duff





Pregnant Hilary Duff dyed blue





Following Shakira, who recently dyed her hair pink, 33-year-old Hilary Duff decided to make drastic changes in her image. A few hours ago, she posted on her Instagram a series of photos with a new hairstyle and several videos in which she showed how stylists do her coloring. The star admitted that the transformation process took a whole day

Okay, you guessed it! As soon as I got home from New York, I really wanted a change. I can say that my hair masters really love me! Firstly, for the fact that I decided on another crazy change in the final stage of pregnancy (at least I didn't cut my bangs!). Second, because it took the whole damn day! I love you guys more than anything else, «said Duff, who is now expecting her third child.

© Instagram / Hilary Duff





Many (including Hilary's mother) felt that with her coloring in blue, the actress wanted to hint to everyone what awaited the boy. However, Duff herself admitted that she painted herself solely for the sake of experiment. According to the star, she herself still does not know what gender her third child will be.

I swear my coloring doesn't mean I'll have a boy! My mom thought for a long time that I was trying to say something with this. We still do not know who occupies these «apartments», but very soon we will receive a notice of eviction, «Duff joked.

We will remind, Hilary Duff announced her pregnancy in October last year. For Hilary and her husband Matthew Coma, this child will become the second in common (now they are raising a two-year-old daughter, Banks). Duff also has an eight-year-old son, Luca, from a previous relationship with Michael Comrie, whom Matthew regards as his own.