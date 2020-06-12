© Instagram / Hugh Hefner





Hugh Hefner dreamed about equal civil rights for all people. Here's the proof!





Although Hugh Hefner is not with us any longer, his official Instagram page remains active and, these days, fans have shared a video showing the interview in which the editor-in-chief of «Playboy» magazine says we need equal rights for all people.

Hugh Hefner died almost three years ago in his Playboy Mansion, Los Angeles, California, we still remember him not only as the founder of «Playboy» magazine but also as a fighter for human rights. Hugh Hefner became an American Idol, which for the majority of Americans is a big value.

Hugh Hefner was featured on NewsOne on October 4, 2017. He said that he wanted to live in a society where people can voice. In this way, he has made a significant contribution to civil rights. This incredible man still holds a special place in the hearts of many people. One person highlights that the playboy bunny uniform was designed by a Black woman. The readers of the news demand justice for Mr Floyd.

Few people know that Hugh Hefner played himself on an episode of «Fresh Prince After Dark» also starring Will Smith, Alfonso Ribeiro and Karyn Parsons.