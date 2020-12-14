Hugh Hefner and Ben Stiller were more than friends. Let's learn the details

© Instagram / Hugh Hefner





Hugh Hefner, the publisher of «Playboy» Magazine, liked the company of Ben Stiller but what united them in reality?

Hugh Hefner got fame as one of the greatest contributor to the sex media industry in America in the twentieth century. Even though he died in 2017, Hefner left so much to the world! He created the «American idol» of sex that spread the borders of the country and reached other parts of the world. Hugh had a dark brown rabbit who was named after him. For the last 43 years of his life, Hugh lived in the Playboy Mansion where he used to wear his legendary red velvet robe with black sleeves and collar. Hefner's net worth totaled about $45 million before his death but there was the time when the celebrity owned $250 million of stock in «Playboy».

It is worth to mention the evening Hefner spent with Ben Stiller at the Yves Saint Laurent Grand classics Screening of 'Sweet Smell of Success'. They seem to be good friends, since even the actors parent came to meet Hefner. The event was hosted by Christine Taylor and Ben Stiller at the Playboy Mansion on November 11, 2004. The star looks so happy in the company of the famous people! It seems he's still alive.

Here is another valuable memorable photo with Hugh Hefner. In the next pis, Hef is celebrating the Playboy club anniversary in 1978. One of the young ladies is feeding Hugh with a piece of cake. He was only 42 at that period of time. Of course, he will live in the hearts of Americans for many years to come.