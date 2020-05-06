© Instagram / Hugh Jackman





Hugh Jackman is fond of baking bread. Check out how he does it!





Hugh Jackman has recently shared a video showing his freshly baked bread. It looks like a real masterpiece! Everyone is amazed!

The actor's wife Deborra-Lee Furness with whom he has been married since 1996 is undoubtedly the happiest woman in the world! Her husband loves not only cooking but also baking bread! Their two children are also really lucky to have such a dad!

Hugh Jackman got his prominence due to the risky role of Logan in the 2013 superhero movie «The Wolverine». However, the star appeared not only in serious films but also in comedies, like «The Bad Education» movie (2015).

The HBO star has recently shared an unusual video on his Instagram page. It is unusual because Hugh demonstrates a loaf of bread he has baked on his own. He suggests everyone who is watching the video to take a bike. I wish it was possible!

On Twitter video, Hugh Jackman shows more details on how he bakes bread. In fact, he uses a bread maker which makes baking bread a fast and easy process. All you have to do is to put the ingredients inside and turn on the machine! Voila!