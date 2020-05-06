 News > Hugh Jackman


Hugh Jackman is fond of baking bread. Check out how he does it!
© Instagram / Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman is fond of baking bread. Check out how he does it!


News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-06 23:49:16

Hugh Jackman has recently shared a video showing his freshly baked bread. It looks like a real masterpiece! Everyone is amazed!

The actor's wife Deborra-Lee Furness with whom he has been married since 1996 is undoubtedly the happiest woman in the world! Her husband loves not only cooking but also baking bread! Their two children are also really lucky to have such a dad!

Hugh Jackman got his prominence due to the risky role of Logan in the 2013 superhero movie «The Wolverine». However, the star appeared not only in serious films but also in comedies, like «The Bad Education» movie (2015).

The HBO star has recently shared an unusual video on his Instagram page. It is unusual because Hugh demonstrates a loaf of bread he has baked on his own. He suggests everyone who is watching the video to take a bike. I wish it was possible!

On Twitter video, Hugh Jackman shows more details on how he bakes bread. In fact, he uses a bread maker which makes baking bread a fast and easy process. All you have to do is to put the ingredients inside and turn on the machine! Voila!

  TOP

Jason Momoa, the “Aquaman” star, can motivate everyone! Find out how! Jason Momoa, the “Aquaman” star, can motivate everyone! Find out how!
Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake's wife, can only dream about heels! Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake's wife, can only dream about heels!
Jamie Dornan revealed the principle of choosing roles after “50 Shades” Jamie Dornan revealed the principle of choosing roles after “50 Shades”
Rosario Dawson started coughing. Has she got COVID-19? Rosario Dawson started coughing. Has she got COVID-19?
Eva Mendes revealed three favorite roles of Ryan Gosling Eva Mendes revealed three favorite roles of Ryan Gosling
Bhad Bhabie shared a seducing video with her huge lips! Bhad Bhabie shared a seducing video with her huge lips!
Denzel Washington has made an inspiring message. Even Katie Couric supports the actor! Denzel Washington has made an inspiring message. Even Katie Couric supports the actor!
Anna Kendrick, the “Pitch Perfect” star, showed what she's doing in quarantine Anna Kendrick, the “Pitch Perfect” star, showed what she's doing in quarantine
Pete Davidson has changed his image! Check out how he looks now! Pete Davidson has changed his image! Check out how he looks now!
Dolly Parton reveals the secret of her youthfulness at the age of 74. Let's find out what it is! Dolly Parton reveals the secret of her youthfulness at the age of 74. Let's find out what it is!
Hidden meaning: Evangeline Lilly explained he real feelings about quarantine Hidden meaning: Evangeline Lilly explained he real feelings about quarantine
Five embryos in a fridge: Tristan Thompson agreed to make a baby for Khloe Kardashian Five embryos in a fridge: Tristan Thompson agreed to make a baby for Khloe Kardashian
Halsey released a new song in collaboration with DJ Marshmello Halsey released a new song in collaboration with DJ Marshmello
The real reason for the hospitalization of Cardi B revealed! The real reason for the hospitalization of Cardi B revealed!
Fans of Zac Efron and Aron Piper unleashed a war: what's the reason? Fans of Zac Efron and Aron Piper unleashed a war: what's the reason?
What role does Ryan Gosling have in his own family? Eva Mendes' incredible reply What role does Ryan Gosling have in his own family? Eva Mendes' incredible reply
Evangeline Lilly, Kate Austen from “Lost”, wrote for Zibby Owens' website Evangeline Lilly, Kate Austen from “Lost”, wrote for Zibby Owens' website
Evangeline Lilly, the actress from “Ant-Man”, is getting old Evangeline Lilly, the actress from “Ant-Man”, is getting old