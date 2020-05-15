Hugh Jackman, the “The Wolverine” star, supports the nurse in his video message
News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-15 20:28:12
Hugh Jackman has shared a cute video on his Instagram page in which he showed support to Jennifer Ferro, an advanced registered nurse practitioner. What a kind soul!
Hugh Jackman has got a wife, an Australian actress Deborra-Lee Furness, since 1996. The couple has got two children. These days, Hugh Jackman shared a pic from his youth in which he looked like a character from the 1964 comedy series «The Munsters» named Eddie Munster.
Recently, the actor has also posted an amazing video message on his Instagram page. It is directed to Jennifer Ferro, a nurse who serves people with coronavirus at present. Hugh says he is thankful to her for working for 15 hours a day with a smile on her face. He called Jennifer a real superhero. He is a fan of hers.
Hugh Jackman has also shared a photo of his on Twitter in which he looks like Eddie Munster from «The Munsters». Just take a look at this photograph!