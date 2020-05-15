© Instagram / Hugh Jackman





Hugh Jackman, the “The Wolverine” star, supports the nurse in his video message





Hugh Jackman has shared a cute video on his Instagram page in which he showed support to Jennifer Ferro, an advanced registered nurse practitioner. What a kind soul!

Hugh Jackman has got a wife, an Australian actress Deborra-Lee Furness, since 1996. The couple has got two children. These days, Hugh Jackman shared a pic from his youth in which he looked like a character from the 1964 comedy series «The Munsters» named Eddie Munster.

© Instagram / Hugh Jackman





Recently, the actor has also posted an amazing video message on his Instagram page. It is directed to Jennifer Ferro, a nurse who serves people with coronavirus at present. Hugh says he is thankful to her for working for 15 hours a day with a smile on her face. He called Jennifer a real superhero. He is a fan of hers.

Hugh Jackman has also shared a photo of his on Twitter in which he looks like Eddie Munster from «The Munsters». Just take a look at this photograph!