© Instagram / Hugh Jackman





Hugh Jackman showed what gets him every time. Check out this video!





Hugh Jackman has informed his followers on Instagram of what gets him. You will undoubtedly be surprised!

Hugh Jackman is best known for his role of Logan / Wolverine in the film series «Wolverine Trilogy». Superhero film «X-Men Origins: Wolverine» is the fourth installment of the series «X-Men», the first movie of the «Wolverine» trilogy. Hugh Jackman also performed the role of P. T. Barnum in the superhero movie «The Greatest Showman» in which he co-starred Zendaya, Zac Efron and Keala Settle. Hugh Jackman has been married to Deborra-Lee Furness since 1996 and has got two children with his wife. Despite rumors about his feud with Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds, the actors are actually good friends.

© Instagram / Hugh Jackman





Believe it or not but Hugh Jackman has shared a short video demonstrating a New Year tree in New York City. His caption says, «Gets me every time! PS. Please mask up. This one practice can help stop the spread.» Hugh's followers; however, deny his opinion saying that everyone is wearing masks and the coronavirus is still spreading. It seems that wearing masks doesn't stop the spread of the virus.

Hugh Jackman has boosted himself swimming in the winter ocean. In the video he is trembling because of extreme cold but he still seems to be loving the activity. His fans are proud of the actor and are glad for everything that is happening to him. They are sure Hugh deserves it more than anyone. Some people wish they had a little bit of Jckman's energy and power.