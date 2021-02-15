© Instagram / Hugh Jackman





Hugh Jackman and the creators of "Game of Thrones" to direct a series about the disappearance of forests





Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and Daniel Brett Weiss are collaborating with actor and producer Hugh Jackman to release the series for Netflix. The TV show will be based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel «The Upper Tier» by Richard Powers, Deadline reports.

The pilot for the series was written by Richard Robbins, who also worked on Rebels of the Model and 12 Monkeys. In addition to Jackman, Benioff and Weiss, Robbins, Powers and Bernadette Caulfield, who previously worked on Game of Thrones, will executive produce.

The book by Richard Powers, published in 2018, became the twelfth work of the writer. The novel was inspired by the life and work of the renowned American ecologist Suzanne Simard.

The Upper Tier tells the story of five trees that come into contact with nine people to draw their attention to the loss of forests on Earth. Benioff, Weiss, and Jackman are big fans of the book.

The adaptation of The Top Tier is the third series Benioff and Weiss are working on for Netflix. They had previously begun production of The Chair, starring Sandra Oh (Kill Eve), and an adaptation of Liu Cixin's science fiction novel The Three-Body Problem.