Hugh Jackman takes a trip through memories in new movie





Warner Bros. Studio presented the first teaser for the science fiction film «Remembrance» with Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson in the lead roles. The project was directed by Lisa Joy, for whom the film will be her debut in feature films. Prior to that, she co-produced Westworld with Jonathan Nolan.

The film is set in the Miami of the future, which is almost completely submerged due to global warming. An unusual private detective, Nick Bannister, works in the city, who uses special technology to extract memories that are important for clients.

One day, Jackman's hero falls in love with one of his clients (Rebecca Ferguson) and they have an affair. But soon she suddenly disappears, and he has to find his beloved and find out who she really was.

The picture is already being compared to Nolan's Inception, and we can find out how fair this is this fall - the premiere is scheduled for September 2021.