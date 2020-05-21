Hulk Hogan, the WWE wrestler, boasts driving a red Mopar. Check out the video!

© Instagram / Hulk Hogan





Hulk Hogan has recently shared a cute video on his official Instagram page. He's driving an expensive car in it! Watch the video right now!

Hulk Hogan has been in the sphere of professional wrestling career since 1977 and signed for WWE (World Wrestling Federation) in 1983. Along with Randy Savage he created «The Mega Powers» team in 1987; however, it existed for only two years because of jealousy and feud. Nevertheless, today Hulk Hogan can boast a net worth of approximately $25 million.

In the video, Hulk Hogan sits inside a new red Mopar, starts it and drives away. He stops not far from the camera man, though. How cool Hulk looks. This automobile really suits him! He has captioned the video like this: «Time to take the 68 for a little beach run». The wrestler is in an awesome shape despite his age (he's 66).

These days, Hulk Hogan wished a happy birthday to another wrestler, André the Giant. He captioned their common photo like this: «Happy birthday Boss, miss you, love you, see you soon my brother». However, his fans hope they don't see each other soon, since Andre died in 1993. He was one of the biggest wrestlers. His height was 2.24 m and his weight was 240 kg.