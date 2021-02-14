© Instagram / Ian Somerhalder





Ian Somerhalder talks about quarrels with his wife Nikki Reed





Ian Somerhalder said that the main thing in a family is freedom and mutual understanding.

The Vampire Diaries star spoke about his relationship with his wife Nikki Reed, an American actress who plays Rosalie Hale in the Twilight movie saga. The frank conversation took place during an interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM radio. The couple have been happily married for almost 6 years, and before the wedding they met for about a year. In July 2017, the couple had a child - daughter Bodie Solei.

© Instagram / Ian Somerhalder





The host asked Ian, «What do you think is the key to maintaining a good relationship?» And the actor shared: «This is mutual understanding, the opportunity to be together, but at the same time without losing personal space. She (Nikki) is the first to say, «Go ride your bike, take a walk with your buddies, go to a bar for a bourbon.» And when asked why the spouses are fighting, Somerhalder replied: «In fact, we practically do not quarrel.» «What are you arguing about?» Andy Cohen insisted. Ian admitted: «I am a tornado. And although I have already become a parent and have to reckon with many things that are manifested not only in marriage, but especially when children are born. But I am a tornado. «

The presenter on the radio also asked how attentive the actor is to his wife. «Generosity and compassion are very important, the main thing is that everything is mutual,» Ian said.