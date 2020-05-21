© Instagram / Ice-T





Gardener in a war: Coco Austin's husband Ice-T shared the most inspiring words of Bruce Lee





The 62-year-old musician and the colleague of Ice Cube with the net worth of $40 mln perhaps loved someone more than his own wife – and here's our chance to know who exactly!

Ice-T took to Instagram to share the quote that had touched him a lot. We definitely meant some thought of immortal Bruce Lee who always is alive in our hearts!

In the post, the musician referred to the following situation. This happened when a student asked Bruce Lee why he taught fighting, but talked about peace only. And Bruce Lee shortly answered that it's better to be a warrior in a garden than to be a gardener in a war.

It should be mentioned however, that the words belonged not to Bruce, it was a Japanese proverb. But fans seem to be always ready to proclaim his idol to be a God, so the quote became Lee's attribute. And that's not even the only line Ice-T shared!

Moreover, fans were extremely excited to know Ice-T remembered these words and was so kind to post them on his page. They also admitted how great Bruce Lee was and how much they love him. How about you? Do you share the excitement?