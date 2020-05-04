© Instagram / Idris Elba





Idris Elba gave people unexpected advice due to COVID-19: know it!





Well-known actor Idris Elba, who has been recently healed of a coronavirus, has now decided to ally himself with the UN and set up a special relief fund during the pandemic. Moreover, the star of «The Wire» and «The Office», who was about to become James Bond gave unusual advice to humanity.

47-year-old British actor Idris Elba who played in «Luther» and «Thor», along with his wife, recently became infected with a coronavirus, and this event made him organize a special fund to help residents in rural areas and the poorest regions affected by the pandemic.

He even spoke about this in an interview and admitted that he had given $ 40 mln to the fund and stressed that people should not forget about the poor and the tragedy of the pandemic.

According to Idris, time is far not endless and it's worth remembering this. Moreover the actor recommended arranging a global week of quarantine every year so that none will forget about the pandemic period.

The star also said that it's impossible to keep some social distance in a room for six people – that's simply pointless. In addition, coronavirus became very dangerous for poor people in small villages.

