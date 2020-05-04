 News > Idris Elba


Idris Elba gave people unexpected advice due to COVID-19: know it!
© Instagram / Idris Elba

Idris Elba gave people unexpected advice due to COVID-19: know it!


News author: Margaret Wilson
2020-05-04 19:36:21

Well-known actor Idris Elba, who has been recently healed of a coronavirus, has now decided to ally himself with the UN and set up a special relief fund during the pandemic. Moreover, the star of «The Wire» and «The Office», who was about to become James Bond gave unusual advice to humanity.

47-year-old British actor Idris Elba who played in «Luther» and «Thor», along with his wife, recently became infected with a coronavirus, and this event made him organize a special fund to help residents in rural areas and the poorest regions affected by the pandemic.

He even spoke about this in an interview and admitted that he had given $ 40 mln to the fund and stressed that people should not forget about the poor and the tragedy of the pandemic.

According to Idris, time is far not endless and it's worth remembering this. Moreover the actor recommended arranging a global week of quarantine every year so that none will forget about the pandemic period.

The star also said that it's impossible to keep some social distance in a room for six people – that's simply pointless. In addition, coronavirus became very dangerous for poor people in small villages.

How about you? Are you following any rules of the lockdown?

  TOP

Adele has succeeded in her weight loss process due to the Ketogenic diet!
Adele is the author of many popular songs with beautiful lyrics and music including “Hello” and “Someone Like You”. The singer has been fighting with extra body weight for a long period of time and fi...
Adele lost weight and astonished fans with her behavior
The famous British singer Adele became thin and hysterical. What's up with the celeb and how will she cope with that? Adele radically lost weight due to training, dropping 45 kilograms in a s...
Jeffree Star tests out new cosmetics. What a look he has!
Jeffree Star has shared a magnificent photograph on his Instagram page. He looks like a rainbow! Check it out! Recently Jeffree Star has released his new Blood Lust Palette from Jeffree Star Cosme...
Cara Delevingne stunned fans with problematic skin: what's up?
Cara Delevingne was considered to be the most beautiful girl. But not so long ago somebody noticed she had a big problem with her skin! The model changed her lifestyle dramatically: she started a r...
What a hot thing! Halle Berry created a fitness collection
Halle Berry has shared a good news on her Instagram page and posted a photo of her ideal naked body. You need to check it! In the photograph Halle is wearing a pair tiny white sports overalls that ...
Finn Wolfhard has lost his body weight! What is happening to him?
Finn Wolfhard's fans have shared the actor's photograph in which he looks incredibly thin. Let's find out what the reason for such abrupt slimming is. Finn has always been a slim guy...
Jillian Michaels revealed the truth about belly fat
Jillian Michaels answers to the common question whether there are any foods, exercises, tricks or tips to reduce belly fat. In her video on Instagram page the famous sportswoman and trainer says th...
Supreme Patty has decided to lose body weight and pump his muscles
Supreme Patty has informed his fans on his Instagram page that he intends to start the war against body fat and to make his body look like before. Supreme Patty has posted two photos of his body. T...
Kylie Jenner revealed details about her new cosmetics line
Kylie Jenner released a new cosmetics line dedicated to her little daughter Stormi. The collection includes an eye shadow palette, a blush, three lip kits and a high gloss set. Everything was packe...
Chris Hemsworth launched his second fitness app
Chris Hemsworth took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video announcing his wellness app is officially available on Android for now and encouraged the followers to get involved in it. Earlier t...