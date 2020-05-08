 News > Idris Elba


Idris Elba paid tribute to British rapper Tymusic Chijioke who died from COVID-19
© Instagram / Idris Elba

News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-08 21:24:00

Idris Elba has paid tribute to his friend Tymusic Chijioke on his Instagram page. Rest in peace, Man.

The actor has appeared in so many movies and series that it is difficult to define the best ones. Idris Elba's role of Russell «Stringer» Bell in the drama series «The Wire» (2002-2004) has brought him prominence. His other character Charles Miner in the 2009 comedy series «The Office» still raises spirits of so many fans all over the world!

In his caption to the post, Idris Elba wrote: «Rest in peace, Tymusic Chijioke, UK hip hop pioneer. I'm broken by this man. I remember when we did a tune somewhere in S.london back in the day, that was when I was doing 1st season of «Luther» and we talked about «The Wire» a lot. Prayers to your family.» 47-year old Chijioke died on 7 May 2020 due to pneumonia caused by COVID-19.

Earlier, Idris Elba shared a song from Marcos «Kosine» Palacios, «one of the most dynamic human beings» he has ever collaborated with. According to the actor, this song looks at mental health and mental enrichment.

