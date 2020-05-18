© Instagram / Idris Elba





Idris Elba, the actor from “Thor”, will perform at the African benefit concert





Idris Elba has informed on his official Twitter page that he is going to be the part of Africa Day Benefit Concert on May 25. Let's learn the details.

Idris Elba is known to be a talented actor who starred in the 2002–2004 crime drama series «The Wire» and 2009 comedy series «The Office» to name a few. Besides, he is an active DJ and musician.

© Instagram / Idris Elba





Anyone who knows Idris Elba at least a little bit got extremely pleased with the news that he will take part in the Africa Day Benefit Concert on May 25. The artist encourages everyone to celebrate this day together with him and many other African musicians as well as to raise funds to fight against COVID19 together. You will see many artists who'll perform at the concert including Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Sho Madjozi, AKA, Tiwa Savage, Sauti Sol and many others.

According to Idris Elba, the concert can be watched through the YouTube page at 6pm (CAT) & MTV Base 9pm (CAT). Most readers are pleased with the news; however, many people are angry with the fact that artists not from all African countries will perform at the concert, such as Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, Botswana, Swaziland, Namibia and some others. In general, people seem to love Idris Elba very much.