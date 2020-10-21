© Instagram / Idris Elba





Idris Elba is calling for African leaders to protect their people





Idris Elba is concerned about the situation happening in Africa nowadays, so he addresses African leaders to show that they care and change the situation. Watch the video right now!

Idris Elba is known for having played many different roles in movies of different genres. The actor acted as Russell «Stringer» Bell in the 2002 crime television series «The Wire». Elba appeared in one episode of sitcom «The Office» in 2009. he played Charles Miner who suddenly arrives to Michael Scott. Idris starred in the 2010 psychological crime drama television programme «Luther» as DCI John Luther. Idris Elba acted as Heimdall in the action fantasy movie «Thor» in 2011. In fact, the actor could perfectly play the role of James Bond with his height.

© Instagram / Idris Elba





On his official Instagram page, Idris Elba is calling on Africans to protest against the situation happening on Nigerian soil. According to the star, the leadership of other African countries need to talk to the protesters of SARS. Idris writes, «It is wrong and should be met with heavy criticism and positioning». The leaders of the world should also pay attention to this situation. The actor asks them to use their power and influence the Nigerian government to handle this situation and avoid deaths. Elba's followers highly appreciate his message.

Idris Elba completely agrees with his wife that it is important to helping someone by giving them «education and the tools, not the fish». Sabrina Dhowre Elba thanked to the «Guardian» for helping her to get this message out.