© Instagram / Idris Elba





Idris Elba gets applause as he presents his new official video





Idris Elba has shared a part of his new musical video on his Instagram page and surprises the audience with the lines in it. Check it out right now!

Idris Elba is not just a famous stand up comic but also a talented actor. His most well-known role is the one of Russell «Stringer» Bell in 37 seasons of crime drama television series «The Wire». The actor portrayed Charles Miner in mockumentary sitcom television series «The Office». Idris Elba acted as Heimdall in superhero film series «Thor». His role of skilled detective John Luther in criminal movie «Luther» can drive any woman crazy. He looks so sexy in it! Believe it or not but the actor was viewed for the role of James Bond too, but, unfortunately, this didn't work out.

© Instagram / Idris Elba





According to the last post of Idris Elba on Instagram, he has written a new song. In fact, he wrote is on 31 December 2020 but he put it out only now. The video he shares on his page is just a part of the full video that was Ddirected by the singer himself. Idris Elba captions it like this, «Forget all the maybes, bring on the 'might as wells'» The song is emotionally clear as its lyrics speak directly to the hearts. As one reader comments, «every visual and bar has a purpose».

Idris Elba called his new song «Gospel 21». Many of the listeners confess they didnt know Idris had bars like that! The song can be listen over and over again. That's absolutely phenomenal that most people like this song!