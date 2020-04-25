© Instagram / Irina Shayk





Irina Shayk, ex-wife of Bradley Cooper, showed what she's doing staying home





Irina Shayk was married to two famous men - Cristiano Ronaldo and Bradley Cooper. She's got a 3-year old daughter, Lea De Seine, with the second husband. The couple broke last year, but Shayk seems to be ready for the next wedding. She's currently dating art dealer Vito Schnabel. They were caught spending time together many times.

After Bradley Cooper starred with Lady Gaga in «A Star is Born», everyone thought they would start dating. However, Lady Gaga never became Bradley's girlfriend. Meanwhile, his ex-wife, Irina Shayk is not bored in the quarantine. She's reading a Russian book, according to her recent photo posted on her Instagram page.

In the photo, Irina Shayk is lying on the sofa with a book about Putin, the president of Russia. She's smiling widely as if this is the happiest moment of her life. It looks a bit ridiculous. In her caption, she's trying to focus people's attention on her «Suspicious» shirt. It seems the photo was made with advertisement purposes.

Irina Shayk is known for her charity activity. She donates into a maternity hospital in her town in Russia. The model also helped to rebuild the local hospital for children. She has been the part of the Russian charity «Help» created to help sick kids.