© Instagram / Irina Shayk





Shameless Irina Shayk poses wearing white bikini in a Russian-styled room





Despite 5-year marriage with legendary Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, Irina Shayk has no common children with the celebrity. However, she has got a daughter, Lea, with actor Bradley Cooper. They divorced in 2019 on the initiative of both. Cooper co-starred Lady Gaga in the movie «A Star is Born», but he hasn't had any love affair with her.

In one of her latest interviews, Shayk declared that she is ready for the third wedding and it's no surprise. At present, the Russian model is dating Vito Schnabel, a successful art dealer. They tend to spend a lot of time together lately.

Irina Shayk's net worth is $20 million dollars as of 2020. Her last photo session can impress any man! She's posing on the floor near a sofa while wearing white bikini, a sports shirt and a white top underneath. Her image is finished with a pair of white socks and sneakers.

Irina Shayk's followers on Instagram consider her a stunning beauty. Special attention should be given to the surrounding of the room. On the wall, there is a picture of empress Catherine II. On the floor, there is a Russian-styled carpet.