Irina Shayk has contributed financial aid to Food Bank For New York City

Irina Shayk has informed on Instagram that she has been investing her money and time to Food Bank For New York City. What a generous person!

Irina Shayk has been in a five-year relationship with Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo; however, in 2015 the model stopped dating her famous boyfriend. Soon, Irina became the girlfriend of Bradley Cooper and has been in a relationship with the actor for four years. Even though Irina did not manage to become Cooper's wife, she gave birth to their daughter. The star wanted more commitment from Bradley who was constantly busy. The celebrity's net worth has reached $25 million, as of 2020.

On her official Instagram page, Irina Shayk has posted an incredibly beautiful photo of herself with a huge bouquet of flowers by her side. She commented she was «celebrating love and togetherness with Co-Creative Directors Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia». According to the model, the photo got on the cover story of «Bergdorf Goodman' holiday issue Celebrating designers bringing some good to the world around them». Laura Kim, the co-creative director of Oscar de la Renta, has provided many ill people with food this year. Irina Shayk has been investing her money to Food Bank For New York City.

They say Irina Shayk spent a night with her ex-boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, and looked very happy walking along New York streets afterwards. She showed her six pack abs while wearing a black bra and sports leggings.