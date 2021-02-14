© Instagram / Irina Shayk





Irina Shayk starred nude for advertising cosmetics





Russian supermodel Irina Shayk became the heroine of a candid advertising shoot, timed to coincide with the launch of her own cosmetic product in collaboration with the Mimi Luzon brand. The video appeared on her Instagram account.

In the footage posted, the 35-year-old celebrity is captured completely naked. At the same time, she covers the bare parts of the body either with her knees or with her hands. Her hair is loose and her lips are covered with a 24k Pure Gold Lip Treatment with 24k gold.

On the brand's website, the cost of the product is $ 129. In the signature for the publication, which received more than 111 thousand likes, Shayk noted that she was glad to finally present the described product.

Fans appreciated the look of the fashion model in the comments. «Beautiful Irina», «Stunning», «What beautiful lips!», «Sexy!», «Already goosebumps. How cool «,» I am Russian, I love gold, «they said.

In October 2020, Irina Shayk appeared completely nude on the cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia. In the photo, she poses without clothes, standing in a stone vase in yellow shoes. The celebrity covers the exposed parts of the body with blue plates with gold patterns from the Versace brand.