Iron Maiden has released a new video game. You will definitely love it!





Iron Maiden' official Instagram page has announced the availability of a new video game called «Legacy Of The Beast». Check it out right now!

Iron Maiden has become a famous heavy metal music band that consists of five members and has its own mascot named Eddie. The latter is depicted in all of the group's album covers. Iron Maiden has released a great number of albums including «Iron Maiden» (1980) and «The Number of the Beast» (1982). The band has performed in hundreds of concerts all over the world.

Music band Iron Maiden members are happy to announce that the «Legacy Of The Beast» game has been released to the world. Even Bass Eddie is in the game! The fans of the group claim Bass Eddie is cool. They truly live it! The game can be downloaded on iOS and Android for free here irnmdn.co/play. Check it out and play for free today! The followers of the band are waiting for their tour to their countries.

