Isla Fisher has starred in a new movie. Check it out right now!

Isla Fisher has announced on her Instagram page that her new film will soon be available in cinemas. Learn the details further.

Isla Fisher has recently starred in the film «Godmothered» where she playі the role of Mackenzie Walsh. The actress co-starred Jillian Bell, Jillian Shea Spaeder, June Squibb and Jane Curtin in the movie. Isla Fisher also performs the role of Henley Reeves in the 2013 thriller «Now You See Me». While Isla Fisher looks like actress Amy Adams they are not even sisters. The latter is known for acting in the movie «Catch Me If You Can» and «Junebug». Isla Fisher isn't just a great actress but also a perfect mother and wife. She has been married to Sacha Baron Cohen since 2010. The couple has got three children.

Isla Fisher has shared a wise message on her Instagram page. It reads, «Love never dies!» and refers to the actress' new movie «Blithe Spirit». The comedy will be available in cinemas on the 15th of January. Fisher acts as Ruth Condomine. The trailer looks fantastic! Many of her followers write in their comments that Isla Fisher is their favorite red-haired actress.

The full version of the official trailer to «Blithe Spirit» can be seen on YouTube. The plot of the comedy involves the story of a deadly love triangle that includes a man, his second wife and the spirit of his deceased first wife. Isla Fisher plays Ruth, the living wife of the hero.