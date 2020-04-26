 News > Ivanka Trump


Ivanka Trump wished everyone a happy Arbor Day and encouraged to plant trees!
© Instagram / Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump wished everyone a happy Arbor Day and encouraged to plant trees!


News author: Linda Davis
2020-04-26 23:36:31

Ivanka Trump is the daughter of the 45th President of the USA, Donald Trump, and his first wife, businesswoman Ivana Trump. Donald has been married to Melania Trump since 2005. Ivanka Trump's brother, Donald John Trump Jr., is a successful businessman.

Ivanka Trump got married with Jared Kushner ten years ago at the age of 28. Jared serves as the Senior Advisor to the President of the US. The couple has got three children and seems to be very happy. Ivanka Trump has got Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Ivanka Trump has recently shared an amazing post on her Instagram page. She informed that earlier this week her father, Donald Trump, planted a nice maple tree on the South Lawn of the White House, «the first of 1 Trillion Trees the United States has committed to planting to reaffirm our nation's commitment to conserving the majesty of God's creation and the natural beauty of our World».

Ivanka Trump encourages everyone to join their family by planting their own tree, to make a painting or photo of a tree and to post it on Instagram with the hashtag #ArborDayAtHome. Then the Arbor Day Foundation will plant a tree in one of Nation's forests in the honor of everyone who makes these steps.

