Not about voting: Ivanka Trump was ridiculed for commenting on a girl from India





38-year-old Ivanka Trump was known for peering her nose everywhere – she went in for such unexpected projects as nursing homes, sausages and even voting machines, despite the fact that this raises suspicions as part of a conflict of interest - we recall that the daughter of Donald Trump and Melania Trump has been working as an adviser to the president.

The daughter of the US President Ivanka Trump was ridiculed for indifference to migrants, although she did this on Twitter hoping to make this part of the population love her.

Ivanka decided to tell the story about a girl from India, who did the almost impossible thing for a 15-year-old child. She was taking her wounded father to their native village for seven days. It was their only chance to survive. But maybe the only thing Ivanka could do really well is to sit at the tables with a beautiful face!

The presidential daughter was mocked for the fact that for her the act of a girl from India was just a beautiful gesture, while in reality it was done because of despair. Representatives of India explained Ivanka that it was a «journey from hopelessness» and criticized her for not understanding the problems of migrants.

