Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner impressed everyone with their appearance





Ivanka Trump has shared a number of photos on Instagram depicting her presence at the last rally of Donald Trump's campaign. Check out them right now!

Ivanka Trump openly supports her father, Donald Trump, in his election campaign this year. So does his wife, Melania Trump. The First Lady of the United States looks just terrific at the age of 50. Donald Trump is also supported by his daughter, Tiffany Trump, and his son, businessman Eric Trump. Ivanka Trump is married to Jared Kushner, who is a Senior Advisor to the President of the United States, and has three children with him.

Ivanka Trump has shared a number of photos on her official Instagram page depicting the «last rally of the 2020 campaign last night in Michigan». She confesses in her post that she's proud of the incredible campaign team and of her family. In the last several months, they have participated in numerous rallies across the country with the goal of building a better future for the country. While many people express positive attitude for the Trumps, others openly declare they support Joe Biden.

On her Twitter page, Ivanka Trump has called everyone who wants to «end the endless foreign wars» to vote for Donald Trump. Too many people feel angry with her post and are sure her father is going to lose Biden. We'll see.