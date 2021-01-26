© Instagram / Ivanka Trump





Ivanka Trump and her husband left Washington for Miami





The daughter of the former US President Ivanka Trump, along with her husband Jared Kushner, moved from Washington to Miami, according to CNN, citing its own sources.

According to them, the Ivanka Trump family rented an apartment of the luxury segment in the expensive residential complex The Arte in Miami for a year.

The TV channel notes that the average monthly rental price for such an apartment is about $ 40,000; the purchase of an apartment will cost from $ 7 million to $ 15 million.

Their family's move will bring them closer to their newly acquired piece of land on the protected private island of Indian Creek in southern Florida, where they plan to build a permanent home.

Former US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania left Washington earlier this week for Florida, where they have a private residence.