J Cole supports disbanding the police department in Minneapolis





J Cole has announced on his Twitter page that the members of Minneapolis city council are going to disband the police department involved in the death of George Floyd.

J Cole has become a famous singer in the rapping style who has written lyrics to numerous songs on his own, has been on stage since 2007 and has released six albums with the last one titled «The Fall Off» (2020). The rapper has collaborated with other talented singers too. His cooperation with Kendrick Lamar gave birth to the song «Black Friday» that was released in 2015 and received over 70 mln. views on YouTube.

J Cole has recently shared a truly powerful message on Twitter. It says that Minneapolis city council members are going to disband the police department the officers of which killed George Floyd on May 25. That police department has been widely criticized all over the world, which resulted in numerous protests of people around the world. The protesters demand stopping the police violence in terms of black people and negative police responses to the protests.

