© Instagram / J Cole





J Cole has released another official tape. The fans are astonished!





J Cole has informed on Instagram that his mixtape «Friday Night Lights» has been presented to the world. Learn the people's reaction to the news further!

J Cole is known to be a really talented singer in rapping. He has written many songs with unique lyrics and has released six studio albums during his music career. Probably, some of the most popular songs by J. Cole are «Work Out» and «No Role Modelz». The rapper has collaborated with some other singers. For instance, his collaboration with Drake gave birth to such songs as «Jodeci» and «In The Morning».

The rapper has announced a good news on his official Instagram page. These days, by J. Cole has presented his third mixtape «Friday Night Lights» that includes previous freestyles. He feels very grateful to his fans for their love. J. Cole says this mixtape defined him as an artist. His dream is to have this on DSP's one day. He expresses his gratefulness to Ibrahim H., Juro «Mez» Davis, Reginald «Syience» Perry, Felton Brown, Alex Haldi, Mali Hunter, Janelle Monáe,

Kanye West and others. Most of J. Cole's fans claim this tape is one of the best tapes ever created by the singer. They are sure it will live forever.

J Cole has also presented «The River» mix ft. Kendrick Lamar. They say this beat is fire. Even not huge fans of mixes absolutely love it!