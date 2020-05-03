© Instagram / Jacob Elordi





Zendaya's boyfriend, Jacob Elordi, shows a fuck to paparazzi!





Zendaya has been dating her current boyfriend Jacob Elordi for several months already. Recently, when the «Euphoria» star noticed paparazzi, he showed a very impolite sign with his finger. Zendaya has never had a romantic relationship with her «Spider-Man» co-star, Tom Holland.

At the age of twenty, Zendaya starred in the musical drama «The Greatest Showman» in the role of Anne Wheeler. During the filmmaking process she became close to her co-star Zac Efron; however, this did not lead to anything serious. Zendaya is grateful to her parents, Claire Stoermer and Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, who helped her to become who she is now.

In a recent post on one of Zendaya's fan pages on Instagram, you can see a couple of photos made by paparazzi in New York. The actress is having a walk with her boyfriend Jacob Elordi. On seeing paparazzi, the later gets angry and shows a fuck. Zendaya is trying to lower his hand.

Zendaya makes a polite gesture, unlike her boyfriend. It means she is worried about what other people think about her and Jacob. Sometimes, celebrities are sick and tired of being followed by paparazzi, though.