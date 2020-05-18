© Instagram / Jada Pinkett Smith





Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith went mentally ill: just look, what she did!





The 48-year-old American actress with the net worth of $50 mln, the mother-of-two and a close friend of Tupac Shakur worried her fans a lot as she posted a couple of very strange videos!

Jada Pinkett Smith took to Instagram to share some home videos from her everyday life. Maybe, she has a very special sense of humor; otherwise we couldn't explain the videos. Just look at this!

In the first one, Jada urged her followers to love their flaws and cheerfully painted her face with a bright red lipstick. Come on, Jada, are you a monkey? Or do you think that we don't know what lipsticks are made for?

In the second video, the celeb apparently decided to exercise but actually she was doing nothing but rubbing the floor with her white socks. At the same time, the caption for the video read that all we needed was some fluffy, comfy socks. Oh really?

We had no idea what Will Smith's wife meant by her actions. Perhaps, she tried to cheer up her followers or had some secret messages. But in fact, it really looked like the actress became mentally ill and apparently this happened due to the current quarantine. Do you have any other ideas?