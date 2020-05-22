© Instagram / Jaden Smith





Jaden Smith, “The Karate Kid”, has released his new music video. Watch it right now!





Jaden Smith has recently announced on his official Instagram page that his new music «Ninety» video is out now. His fans are amazed with it!

Jaden Smith has become popular not only due to his father, actor Will Smith, but also due to his roles in a number of films. For example, he's got especially prominent due to the 2010 martial art drama movie «The Karate Kid» in which he performed the role of Dre Parker. In addition, Jaden Smith is a talented musician who's released two studio albums - «Syre» (2017) and «Erys» (2019).

© Instagram / Jaden Smith





Jaden Smith's fans are truly happy with the new video «Ninety». They really love it as well as the lyrics of the song. Jaden's parents must be very proud of their son. The singer has also shared a photo on his Instagram page. His hair looks so beautiful in it!

You have a chance to watch the «Ninety» video by Jaden Smith on YouTube. Some people can't even believe that the video is already available saying that this is their favorite song.